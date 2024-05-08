North West Expanding Her Talents Into Acting With New Role

North West absolutely delights fans wherever she appears. The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pops up alongside both of her parents often. Some of her first viral moments came from her joint TikTok account with Kim where they've gotten up to all kinds of fun in the past few years. She's also been making appearances at numerous VULTURES listening parties alongside Ye and Ty Dolla $ign. She made a memorable appearance with her debut verse as a rapper on VULTURES 1.

Now she's about to dip her toes into an entirely new medium. According to Hollywood Unlocked she's trying her hand at acting soon. She's been cast in an upcoming special performance of the Lion King show that will take place at the Hollywood Bowl. She's joining an absolutely all-star cast of stage talent to make her debut. Many fans immediately felt like they were having deja vu. That's because Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy recently confirmed that she'll make her debut acting role in the upcoming second live-action film version of The Lion King. Check out the fac reactions to North's new announcement below.

North West Acting In Stage Version Of "The Lion King"

North West recently made her debut as a rapper, announced her debut as an actress, and even tried her hand at directing last month. She helmed the music video for "TALKING" the song on VULTURES 1 where she joined as a featured rapper. The video has been out for a week and racked up more than 8 million views already. The comments are full of fans showing love for North's seemingly endless creativity and for the fact that she's working so closely with her talented and creative parents.

Do you think its pure coincidence that she's making her acting debut in a version of the same story as Blue Ivy?

