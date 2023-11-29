Kim Kardashian Shares New Photos Of Chicago West And Fans Say They Look Alike

The rare look at Chicago delighted fans on Instagram.

BYLavender Alexandria
Celebrity Sightings In New Jersey - July 12, 2022

Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter North West pops up online all the time. She and her mother share a joint TikTok account where they regularly post viral content. North also made waves for her extravagant series of Halloween costumes which featured multiple themes and photo shoots last month. But earlier this week she took to Instagram to share some pics of another one of her kids who doesn't pop up nearly as often.

Kim shared a trio of photos of her daughter Chicago. In the pictures, she's wearing an adorable pink unicorn onesie and eating some noodles. In the comments, fans discuss a variety of the content in the pics, including the ramen noodles Chicago appears to be eating. "Them kids love ramen and I love that for them," one of the top comments reads. Others point out that there's a painting that appears to be a Basquiat behind her. "Eating ramen in front of a Basquiat is a vibe," and "Casual Basquiat in the background," two other comments read. Check out the series of pictures and fan reactions to them below.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Faces Greenpeace Backlash Over Latest SKIMS Promo

Kim Kardashian Shares Pics Of Chicago West

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, North West cracked fans up with her takes on the Met Gala. She was surprisingly honest about the dress Kim wore when she described the pearls attached to it as "fake" looking. Even after being assured that they were real and very expensive she doubled down on her take.

But the real hilarious moments came when she watched the actual event itself and gave her thoughts on other celebrities' outfits. Memorable moments came when she accused Yung Miami of copying her mother. She was also more than willing to diss people like Jared Leto and Pete Davidson for their choice of outfit at the event. What do you think of the new photos of Chicago West that Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Partners With Swarovski For Exclusive, Shiny Collection

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.