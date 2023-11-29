Kim Kardashian Shares New Photos Of Chicago West And Fans Say They Look Alike

Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter North West pops up online all the time. She and her mother share a joint TikTok account where they regularly post viral content. North also made waves for her extravagant series of Halloween costumes which featured multiple themes and photo shoots last month. But earlier this week she took to Instagram to share some pics of another one of her kids who doesn't pop up nearly as often.

Kim shared a trio of photos of her daughter Chicago. In the pictures, she's wearing an adorable pink unicorn onesie and eating some noodles. In the comments, fans discuss a variety of the content in the pics, including the ramen noodles Chicago appears to be eating. "Them kids love ramen and I love that for them," one of the top comments reads. Others point out that there's a painting that appears to be a Basquiat behind her. "Eating ramen in front of a Basquiat is a vibe," and "Casual Basquiat in the background," two other comments read. Check out the series of pictures and fan reactions to them below.

Kim Kardashian Shares Pics Of Chicago West

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, North West cracked fans up with her takes on the Met Gala. She was surprisingly honest about the dress Kim wore when she described the pearls attached to it as "fake" looking. Even after being assured that they were real and very expensive she doubled down on her take.

But the real hilarious moments came when she watched the actual event itself and gave her thoughts on other celebrities' outfits. Memorable moments came when she accused Yung Miami of copying her mother. She was also more than willing to diss people like Jared Leto and Pete Davidson for their choice of outfit at the event. What do you think of the new photos of Chicago West that Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram? Let us know in the comment section below.

