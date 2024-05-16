Kim Kardashian And North West Meet Up With WNBA Rookie Sensation Cameron Brink At Season Opener

As Cameron Brink's career as a Sparks player takes off, she has already had the privilege of meeting and spending time with some of LA’s most prominent figures. Right after her first game, Brink had a memorable encounter with Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West. She presented them with some thoughtful gifts. The star-studded audience also included Lakers icon and team owner Magic Johnson, who was seated courtside. Brink, the godbrother of NBA sensation Steph Curry, is rapidly ascending to stardom in Los Angeles.

In the 92-81 defeat against the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Sparks forward made her WNBA debut with 11 points and four assists. Out of all the rookie stars making their debut this week, including Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, Brink probably had the most impressive debut. She was efficient, played good defense, and put up numbers in only 20 minutes of play. After her debut, she linked up with Kim K and North West, cementing her SKIMS partnership and welcoming her to LA.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Facing Fan Harassment And Mass Unfollowing After Taylor Swift Diss Track

Cameron Brink Gives Kim Kardashian and North West Her Jersey

Cameron Brink is hot off of posing for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand for their WNBA partnership, so it makes sense that she showed Kim and North West some serious love after the game. In a very nice gesture, Brink gifted Kim some jerseys and North West some shoes. The No. 2 overall selection in the WNBA draft gave out more gifts on Wednesday than just that. Her team was thrilled when she also gave them new SKIMS underwear. Brink also gave the WNBA some free advertisement with her tantalizing pre-game fit promoting the WNBA league pass.

With "size and versatility" to add to their fast-paced offense and defense, general manager Raegan Pebley of the Sparks indicated that Brink has a bright future on the court. The deal with SKIMS is another savvy move for the rookie. Kim Kardashian and her SKIMS brand have already crossed over to the NBA. So, being featured with the WNBA is a no-brainer for the league and Kim. Overall, the WNBA is set for an unprecedented season. The league is looking to ride the wave of enthusiasm and popularity that this new rookie class is bringing. All in all, Cameron Brink is one of the future stars of the league.

Read More: Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Break Up After Six Months Of Dating

[via]