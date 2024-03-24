Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Break Up After Six Months Of Dating

Talk of Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s rumored fling began in the fall of last year, but according to reports, they've now decided to call it quits. While neither of them had confirmed their relationship at any point, they were spotted out together on various occasions. Most recently, the duo attended an Oscars party at the Chateau Marmot in L.A, even engaging in some PDA.

The alleged split comes as a surprise to fans, as many considered this to be a "hard launch" of their relationship. Daily Mail reports, however, that they haven't seen each other since. It also appeared as though Kim was ready to take things to the next level. Last week, sources told Life & Style that the SKIMS founder was even considering having a child with Odell.

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Allegedly Parted Ways After Oscars Party

“Now that the cat’s out of the bag and they’re going more public with the relationship and things are feeling solid, Kim’s starting to plan a future with him," the source told the outlet. “She wants another child, and she loves the idea of having a baby with Odell,” they also added, “He has such great genetics and she can’t help imagining how beautiful their baby would be. She has plenty of frozen eggs so it’s really just a matter of talking Odell into this plan, even if that means making it worth his while financially!”

At the time of writing, it remains unclear what could have prompted the reported breakup. Social media users suspect, however, that Odell wasn't as interested in having kids as Kim. What do you think of Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s reported split? Are you surprised? What about her allegedly considering having kids with the athlete? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

