Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Get Up Close And Personal At Oscars Party

Kim K and OBJ were out and about last night.

BYAlexander Cole
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have supposedly been dating for a while at this point. Overall, it was revealed just a few weeks ago that these two were looking to get serious. On The Kardashians, Kim had been teasing a new relationship. However, she was refusing to say who it was with. Well, it has since been revealed that the man in question was OBJ. The two have been seen together a couple of times since then, and fans have been curious as to how they are getting along.

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. pulled up to an Oscars party hosted by Jay-Z and Beyonce. The party took place at the Chateau Marmot in L.A., and the two were engaging in some PDA. In a new video which was obtained by TMZ, you can see OBJ and Kim dancing together. Moreover, she was getting into his face and rapping some lyrics. She even grabbed his face at one point and made it seem as though they were going to make out. For all intents and purposes, this comes across like a hard launch of the relationship.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Rakes In Millions With SKIMS MENS Line

Kim Kardashian & OBJ Going Strong

The last time we truly saw Kim K in a relationship was when she was with Pete Davidson. Overall, the relationship with Pete was tumultuous due to the fact that Kanye kept trying to get involved. It was all very bizarre, and eventually, they broke things off. Now that Ye is married to Bianca Censori, now seems to be a good time for Kim to do her own thing without having to hide it.

Be sure to let us know what you think of this new couple, in the comments section down below. Do you think they look good together? Do you believe they will last? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Unveils NBA x SKIMS Partnership

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
odell and kim kRelationshipsKim Kardashian Pulls Up To Odell Beckham's Birthday Party: Details
KKOBJRelationshipsKim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr. "Hanging Out" But Not Dating, Insider Claims
Michael Rubin's MLBPA x Fanatics PartyRelationshipsOdell Beckham Jr. & Lauren Wood Reunite To Celebrate Their Son's 2nd Birthday Amid Kim Kardashian Rumors
2020 Winter TCA Tour - Day 12RelationshipsKim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Relationship Rumors Have Ravens Fans Praying For Their Own Taylor Swift Situation