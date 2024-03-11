Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Get Up Close And Personal At Oscars Party

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have supposedly been dating for a while at this point. Overall, it was revealed just a few weeks ago that these two were looking to get serious. On The Kardashians, Kim had been teasing a new relationship. However, she was refusing to say who it was with. Well, it has since been revealed that the man in question was OBJ. The two have been seen together a couple of times since then, and fans have been curious as to how they are getting along.

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. pulled up to an Oscars party hosted by Jay-Z and Beyonce. The party took place at the Chateau Marmot in L.A., and the two were engaging in some PDA. In a new video which was obtained by TMZ, you can see OBJ and Kim dancing together. Moreover, she was getting into his face and rapping some lyrics. She even grabbed his face at one point and made it seem as though they were going to make out. For all intents and purposes, this comes across like a hard launch of the relationship.

Kim Kardashian & OBJ Going Strong

The last time we truly saw Kim K in a relationship was when she was with Pete Davidson. Overall, the relationship with Pete was tumultuous due to the fact that Kanye kept trying to get involved. It was all very bizarre, and eventually, they broke things off. Now that Ye is married to Bianca Censori, now seems to be a good time for Kim to do her own thing without having to hide it.

