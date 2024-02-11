Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted In Vegas After Super Bowl Party

Kim Kardashian is in Las Vegas with the rest of her family for the Super Bowl today (Sunday, February 11), and they're far from the only stars there. Moreover, a new video obtained by TMZ is making the rounds on social media, as you can see Kim and Khloé make their way through a busy hotel and try to get into a crowded elevator. It looked pretty chaotic at The Wynn on Saturday night (February 10), but people aren't talking about that as the hot topic on the gossip train. Rather, they took note of someone ushering Odell Beckham Jr. to join Kim in an elevator, which raised a lot of eyebrows and got a lot of fingertips typing online.

Furthermore, the two are currently the subject of dating rumors, and have been for a while now. In fact, recent reports emerged about them actually seeing each other and considering taking their fling public. Alas, it seems like if these rumors are even true, Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are still pumping the brakes on making things official. With both of their busy schedules and wildly visible public personas, we can't blame them for wanting to ease into that type of coverage and movement.

Odell Beckham Jr., Kim Kardashian's Rumored Flame, At The AFC Championship

Of course, the 43-year-old entrepreneur and model has kept her dating life either completely silent or under wraps since her divorce from Kanye West and subsequent split with Pete Davidson. After those instances, we can't say we blame her at all for wanting to keep things low-key and focus her energies elsewhere. At the same time, Kim Kardashian deserves some happiness and love just like anyone else, and those invested in her story want to see her in a better place. It's not like she's doing bad right now, but that success doesn't fill every void.

But who are we to say Kim has to fill that? If she wants to just live life more casually and keep showing out for her family, then she should enjoy that fruitfully. With all that in mind, we'll see if this is just another rumor in the mill, or if it manifests into something greater. For more news and the latest updates on Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr., stick around on HNHH and check out this new video with the "Via" link below.

