Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Relationship Rumors Have Ravens Fans Praying For Their Own Taylor Swift Situation

Kim Kardashian is one of the biggest stars on the entire planet. Although some people don't like to hear that, it is true. Overall, she is someone who can get millions of likes on an Instagram post. She could recommend a product and fans are going to buy it. Furthermore, she could start dating someone, and her fans are going to become a supporter of that person. Yesterday, some Kim K dating rumors actually surfaced online and they involve Baltimore Ravens star, Odell Beckham Jr.

According to these new rumors, Kardashian and Odell have actually been dating for quite some time. However, they have yet to go public, and they are actually considering doing so. This report kind of defeats the purpose of considering wanting to go public. After all, the cat is out of the bag now. Fans already know that something is up. Of course, the rumors could be false, but people online are already crafting up theories. Moreover, there are those who want this all to be true.

Kim Kardashian & OBJ?

Perhaps the biggest supporters of all of this are Ravens fans. OBJ was on the team this year and he is up for a new contract. As you can see from the Tweets below, the fans want the Ravens to re-sign him. Why? Well, because if Kardashian comes to the games, she could create a Taylor-Swift level frenzy. Every single Chiefs game has featured Taylor heavily on the screen. Many haven't enjoyed this, although Ravens fans think it could be to their benefit should the Kim K and OBJ rumors be true.

Ravens Fans Weigh In

Let us know what you think of the new rumors, in the comments section below. Do you think Kim and OBJ make a good couple?

