Kanye West Teases Upcoming "Bully" Album With Heavenly Snippet

We could be in the midst a tremendous comeback.

Is Kanye West back on the upswing? That's the question we have to ask ourselves and to you all after sharing the first look at Bully. It's going to be Ye's first solo studio album since Donda back in 2021, unless you count its 2022 demo sequel. The highly controversial but legendary artist made the official announcement for it on his Instagram at the end of September. On top of this, pre-orders were even open for it at the time when he revealed the Daidō Moriyama artwork. We also know that this will most likely be entirely produced by him outside a few people helping out with mixing and ironing out the finer details.

Hip-hop journalist Touré was told by an alleged source close to Kanye West that, "This album is 100% him. He's producing everything 100% himself. This will be 100% Kanye West, which it hasn't been in many, many years." All of the recording is also supposedly being done at a Tokyo hotel and not a studio. Of course, when he assembles most of his own material, it has led to countless classic and timeless tracks, so this is a great sign. What's more is that he's going into "full Ye art studio mode," something that is giving us flashbacks to My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Will Bully Redeem Kanye West's Last Two Projects?

In terms of when this is dropping, no one has a clue. But that's almost always how Kanye rolls even when he does decide to share the "official" release date. For now, we are taking the snippets that we do have and savoring them as much as possible. So far that tally is up to two as of today, with "Beauty And The Beast" being the first when he performed it in China. This latest one though comes after photos of Kanye West began to surface on social media of him at work.

Someone managed to be a trooper and keep themselves fairly hidden to get fans a sneak peek. At the end of the 30 second snippet Kanye finally realizes he's being recorded and tells the person to cut the video. This song doesn't have a title yet, but it sounds absolutely heavenly and epic. It gives off an uplifting feeling thanks to the high-pitched and ghostly vocal samples. Kanye is also doing some singing from what we can hear, something he's always been very underrated at. We aren't trying to build up expectations too high, but it sounds like the effort is being put in after two lackluster VULTURES tapes.