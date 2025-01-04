Kanye West Teases Upcoming "Bully" Album With Heavenly Snippet

BYZachary Horvath1096 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MEDIA-WSJ-INNOVATOR AWARDS
US rapper Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
We could be in the midst a tremendous comeback.

Is Kanye West back on the upswing? That's the question we have to ask ourselves and to you all after sharing the first look at Bully. It's going to be Ye's first solo studio album since Donda back in 2021, unless you count its 2022 demo sequel. The highly controversial but legendary artist made the official announcement for it on his Instagram at the end of September. On top of this, pre-orders were even open for it at the time when he revealed the Daidō Moriyama artwork. We also know that this will most likely be entirely produced by him outside a few people helping out with mixing and ironing out the finer details.

Hip-hop journalist Touré was told by an alleged source close to Kanye West that, "This album is 100% him. He's producing everything 100% himself. This will be 100% Kanye West, which it hasn't been in many, many years." All of the recording is also supposedly being done at a Tokyo hotel and not a studio. Of course, when he assembles most of his own material, it has led to countless classic and timeless tracks, so this is a great sign. What's more is that he's going into "full Ye art studio mode," something that is giving us flashbacks to My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Read More: Azealia Banks Dubs Doechii "DEI Hire" In Scathing Twitter Rant

Will Bully Redeem Kanye West's Last Two Projects?

In terms of when this is dropping, no one has a clue. But that's almost always how Kanye rolls even when he does decide to share the "official" release date. For now, we are taking the snippets that we do have and savoring them as much as possible. So far that tally is up to two as of today, with "Beauty And The Beast" being the first when he performed it in China. This latest one though comes after photos of Kanye West began to surface on social media of him at work.

Someone managed to be a trooper and keep themselves fairly hidden to get fans a sneak peek. At the end of the 30 second snippet Kanye finally realizes he's being recorded and tells the person to cut the video. This song doesn't have a title yet, but it sounds absolutely heavenly and epic. It gives off an uplifting feeling thanks to the high-pitched and ghostly vocal samples. Kanye is also doing some singing from what we can hear, something he's always been very underrated at. We aren't trying to build up expectations too high, but it sounds like the effort is being put in after two lackluster VULTURES tapes.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Sued By Ex Manager For Alleged Assault And Battery

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...