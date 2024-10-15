Kanye West Sounds Reminiscent Of The Old Ye In Extended Snippet Of "Beauty And The Beast"

We think we can speak for most Kanye West listeners when we say that his last two projects have been less than desirable. Vultures 1 and Vultures 2 felt rushed, incomplete, and almost soulless at times. That is all due to the poor mixing, vocal performances, and lackluster verses from both Ye and Ty Dolla $ign. We could have been in the middle of an outstanding trilogy given how immensely talented these two artists are. Instead, the projects have sort of come and gone and we aren't really sure how many people actually want them to complete it.

However, Kanye West does have a chance to rejuvenate this latter part of his career with his upcoming solo album, Bully. At the end of last month, he announced it during his show in China and also on Instagram. Furthermore, he teased the album at the concert by playing one of its songs, "Beauty And The Beast." Then, about a week or so after the performance, it was reported that Ye is going to be producing the entire album. That's how he became the icon (whether you like it or not) in music. The way he was able to put enough energy into the beats and his performances, especially earlier on in his career, led him to craft some of the best hip-hop tapes ever.

Kanye West's Latest Preview Of "Beauty And The Beast" Sounds Refreshing

Whether or not that happens with Bully remains to be seen. However, this extended snippet of "Beauty And The Beast" has our attention. The reason why is because it has that "chop up the soul Kanye" vibe to it. NFR Podcast reposted the song preview on X (Twitter) and according to Ye, this recording was taken from his Haikou, China show. It features a lot more singing that rapping and it sounds dreamy, soulful, all while being fairly minimal. It feels like it's from multiple eras such as 808s, MBDTF, TLOP, and of course College Dropout. Fans are digging it so far and it's apparently coming very soon.