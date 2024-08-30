Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Heading To China For Next "VULTURES Listening Experience"

Ye and Ty will be coming off a behemoth of a show in South Korea.

The VULTURES tandem is going to be traveling back to Asia for another one-off show. According to HipHopDX and NFR Podcast, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are going to be providing Haikou, China with a VULTURES Listening Experience. The former of the duo was the one to announce this news, however, the post is not on his Instagram anymore. Hopefully, that means that it wasn't already canceled. But until September 15 comes around, we are going to assume that it's still on their schedule. Obviously, these one-night performances have seen their fair share of alterations. The most of recent of which was Taiwan and that was supposed to take place on August 25.

Without any explanation, it was axed. Additionally, several others in the U.S. were taken off the calendar in late March. Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, North Carolina and Florida were all taken off ticket buying sites. Additionally, some of the venues made sure to announce the cancelations on their social media accounts. Even though there have been tons of setbacks, Kanye and Ty have been performing more times than not this month.

Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Are Returning To Asia

On top of their Utah outing, South Korea received one of the biggest set lists we have ever seen. Ye shared the 54 songs he played on his IG, and it was essentially a 20-year career medley. He also made headlines from the East Asia venue for shockingly dedicating a song to Drake mid-performance. Furthermore, he shared some strange, dystopian-like images with the caption, "Where to next". Well, we know now its Haikou, China and it will be interesting to see what stops the duo pulls out in a few weeks.