Kanye West Shares Strange Photos From His South Korean Concert

Kanye West wants to know where he should perform next.

Kanye West shared a series of eerie photos from his recent performance in South Korea on Instagram on Tuesday. They featured heavily distorted pictures of himself as well as his fans. “Where to next,” he captioned the images. Ty Dolla Sign, Rich The Kid, and Denzel Curry, among other artists all popped up in the comments section to celebrate the post. Other fans made suggestions of their own including China, Germany, Australia, and more.

The South Korean concert featured a massive setlist spanning the entirety of West's career. While he highlighted his new music with Ty Dolla Sign from Vultures 2, he also played countless classics from his discography including "All Falls Down," "Diamonds From Sierra Leone," "Jesus Walks, "Through the Wire," "Hey Mama, "Heard ‘Em Say," "Touch the Sky," "Gold Digger," "Runaway," "Blood on the Leaves," "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1," and many more songs.

Kanye West Performs During Rolling Loud In Los Angeles

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at the Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024, in Inglewood. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In addition to his song choices, West also made headlines for several shoutouts he made during the concert. He dedicated his Graduation classic, “I Wonder,” to Drake and Ian Connor. “This one for Drake. This one for Ian Connor,” he said. Additionally, he gave Joe Budden a shout-out for the track, "24." “Jooeeee Budden! God’s not finished,” he sang. Outside of music, Ye also brought Bianca Censori and his children with Kim Kardashian to South Korea to do some shopping ahead of the show.

