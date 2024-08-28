Kanye West Shares Strange Photos From His South Korean Concert

BYCole Blake715 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 1: Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)
Kanye West wants to know where he should perform next.

Kanye West shared a series of eerie photos from his recent performance in South Korea on Instagram on Tuesday. They featured heavily distorted pictures of himself as well as his fans. “Where to next,” he captioned the images. Ty Dolla Sign, Rich The Kid, and Denzel Curry, among other artists all popped up in the comments section to celebrate the post. Other fans made suggestions of their own including China, Germany, Australia, and more.

The South Korean concert featured a massive setlist spanning the entirety of West's career. While he highlighted his new music with Ty Dolla Sign from Vultures 2, he also played countless classics from his discography including "All Falls Down," "Diamonds From Sierra Leone," "Jesus Walks, "Through the Wire," "Hey Mama, "Heard ‘Em Say," "Touch the Sky," "Gold Digger," "Runaway," "Blood on the Leaves," "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1," and many more songs.

Read More: Drake Follows Kanye West On Instagram After Unexpected Concert Tribute

Kanye West Performs During Rolling Loud In Los Angeles

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at the Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024, in Inglewood. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In addition to his song choices, West also made headlines for several shoutouts he made during the concert. He dedicated his Graduation classic, “I Wonder,” to Drake and Ian Connor. “This one for Drake. This one for Ian Connor,” he said. Additionally, he gave Joe Budden a shout-out for the track, "24." “Jooeeee Budden! God’s not finished,” he sang. Outside of music, Ye also brought Bianca Censori and his children with Kim Kardashian to South Korea to do some shopping ahead of the show.

Kanye West Shares Pictures From South Korea Show

Check out Kanye's latest series of pictures on Instagram below and let him know in the comments section where you want the next concert to be. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kanye West Thanks Drake For Inspiring "Watch The Throne" In New "100 GIGS" Website Clip

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...