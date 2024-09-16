Kanye West Disses Adidas During "Vultures" Listening Event In China

Kanye West used the opportunity to troll Adidas.

Kanye West held up a middle finger as his fans chanted "F**k Adidas" during his Vultures listening event in China over the weekend. After doing so, he joked, "I hope that was okay," before launching into a performance of his iconic track, "All Falls Down" from 2004's The College Dropout. He was referencing the government's strict laws about obscenity.

It's far from the first time he's publically criticized the company. He previously led a crowd in South Korea on a "f*ck Adidas" chant while performing another Vultures event in August. Adidas cut ties with West back in October 2022 after he went on an infamous antisemitic tirade on social media. Earlier this year, he made headlines for going off on the company on Instagram. "F*ck adidas and everybody who works there or with them. Anyone who goes to school with anyone who’s parents work at adidas. Just know they tried to destroy me and here we are with the number 1 song in the world," he wrote back in March. He also claimed they're suing him for over $200 million.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024, in Inglewood. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Adidas diss isn't the only reason West has made headlines for the performance in China. He's also been getting attention for bringing all four of his kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, on stage to perform "Everybody." West’s wife, Bianca Censori, filmed the wholesome moment from the VIP section. The kids have joined them on several international stops in recent months.

Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign released Vultures 2 back on August 3. Check out the video of West holding up his middle finger in China below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.