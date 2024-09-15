Kanye West Surprises Fans At China Show With New Song Preview

Ye's still cooking.

Kanye West fans in China were in for a treat at his VULTURES listening party with Ty Dolla $ign, getting more than what they bargained for. Moreover, he previewed a new song seemingly titled "Preacher Man," which features some simple and high-pitched vocal sampling under his passionate auto-tuned singing, eventually leading into a rap verse and earthy electric guitar strums. It sounds reminiscent of 808s & Heartbreak to a degree, mixed in with the more minimal, atmospheric, and dramatic approach of much of Ye's 2020s output so far. Many fans in the comments section of the post below wrote statements like "Ye beat washed allegations" given the disappointed reception to VULTURES 2.

Furthermore, Kanye West reportedly said that this new song will appear on his next project, which is unsurprisingly a mystery at press time. Actually, that's giving it too much credit: there are no details to speak of at all. We just have rumblings of inspiration and studio work, but no indication if this will be a solo album or the conclusion to the promised VULTURES trilogy. Considering how chaotic and shoddy the releases turned out so far, we wouldn't express shock if its third installment remains a myth for a long time.

Kanye West Previews New Song

Elsewhere in China, Kanye West got to meet a lot of excited fans while traveling with his wife Bianca Censori, who looked as scantily-clad and unbothered as ever. It's clear that there's still a lot of demand for Ye to pop out, even as his controversies continue to mount. Also, it's much more of a global affair now, as these VULTURES listening parties took him and Ty Dolla $ign all over the world. We'll see whether or not they continue to cater to as many fans as possible as they traverse the industry with their choices in mind, for better or worse.

Speaking of controversy, Azealia Banks recently accused Kanye West's associate Milo Yiannopoulos of hiding Ye's alleged abuse of Bianca Censori. "Tell the world about how Kanye is Beating up Bianca Censori and how he threw a chair at northwest the other day big mouth," she tweeted at Yiannopoulos. "Tell the story of you and Elon making racist jokes about Kanye as if the two of you don't both look like f***in hog cheese."