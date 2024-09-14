Kanye West Posts Cryptic Instagram Message As Fans In China Get Hyped For Concert

What in the world is Ye talking about?

Ahead of Kanye West's China concert with Ty Dolla $ign for their VULTURES parties (which will be his first in the country in 16 years), he just confused a lot of fans online. Moreover, he posted a picture of him wearing a hoodie with what seems like Chinese on it with the caption "TOLD YOU." While no one really knows what this means, one can easily assume that this relates to Ye's concert, possibly to the specifics of how long it took him to return to China. Either way, his die-hards are ready. They gathered outside the Hainan stadium where he'll perform tomorrow (Sunday, February 15) to play his music.

As you can see in the Twitter post below, other Kanye West fans in China went to great lengths to express their excitement. They traveled with custom luggage honoring him, and a couple of cars were spotted around town that either quote or represent Ye to a certain degree. We're sure that his travels in the country with his wife Bianca Censori already saw him run into plenty of these excited admirers. Tomorrow night, we'll see how the listening party turns out.

Kanye West's Bizarre IG Post

Elsewhere, though, Kanye West is still as controversial as ever, with Azealia Banks recently accusing his associate Milo Yiannopoulos of hiding Ye's alleged abuse of his Censori. "Tell the world about how Kanye is Beating up Bianca Censori and how he threw a chair at northwest the other day big mouth," she ranted on Twitter. "Tell the story of you and Elon making racist jokes about Kanye as if the two of you don't both look like f***in hog cheese."

Fans Get Excited For VULTURES Concert