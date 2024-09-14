Kanye West Posts Cryptic Instagram Message As Fans In China Get Hyped For Concert

BYGabriel Bras Nevares280 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kenzo : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo)
What in the world is Ye talking about?

Ahead of Kanye West's China concert with Ty Dolla $ign for their VULTURES parties (which will be his first in the country in 16 years), he just confused a lot of fans online. Moreover, he posted a picture of him wearing a hoodie with what seems like Chinese on it with the caption "TOLD YOU." While no one really knows what this means, one can easily assume that this relates to Ye's concert, possibly to the specifics of how long it took him to return to China. Either way, his die-hards are ready. They gathered outside the Hainan stadium where he'll perform tomorrow (Sunday, February 15) to play his music.

As you can see in the Twitter post below, other Kanye West fans in China went to great lengths to express their excitement. They traveled with custom luggage honoring him, and a couple of cars were spotted around town that either quote or represent Ye to a certain degree. We're sure that his travels in the country with his wife Bianca Censori already saw him run into plenty of these excited admirers. Tomorrow night, we'll see how the listening party turns out.

Read More: Kanye West's Offensive Interview Gets Candace Owens’ YouTube Channel Suspended

Kanye West's Bizarre IG Post

Elsewhere, though, Kanye West is still as controversial as ever, with Azealia Banks recently accusing his associate Milo Yiannopoulos of hiding Ye's alleged abuse of his Censori. "Tell the world about how Kanye is Beating up Bianca Censori and how he threw a chair at northwest the other day big mouth," she ranted on Twitter. "Tell the story of you and Elon making racist jokes about Kanye as if the two of you don't both look like f***in hog cheese."

Fans Get Excited For VULTURES Concert

However, beyond this, there are plenty of other reasons as to why Kanye West's public image soured over the past few... Months? Years? Take your pick. Regardless, there's still new releases and moves on the horizon, as Playboi Carti recently teased that they will have more collabs on the Atlanta creative's next album. Maybe we do see an artistic return to form in the near future, although there's not as much hope for his questionable behavior. But there will always be many fans that will be there to support even if they don't understand or care about every single little IG post.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Calls Out Kanye West For Using Backing Tracks In Concert

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...