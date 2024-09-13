Azealia Banks Accuses Kanye West Of Beating His Wife In Twitter Rant

She went off on Ye.

Azealia Banks will say just about anything. She says it with conviction, and has torched a few dozen celebrities in the past as a result. She's also been on the wrong side of Twitter beef, and been called out for problematic behavior. It subsequently makes it difficult to determine when she's telling the truth or not. Azealia Banks had an absolute explosive Twitter rant on September 11. She went after a number of targets, but the most shocking accusations were leveled at Kanye West. Banks stated, as though she knows for a fact, that West physically abuses his wife, Bianca Censori.

The whole rant took place in the early hours of the morning. Azealia Banks posted a screenshot of a termination notice issued to Milo Yiannopoulos. Yiannopoulos previously worked for West, but has been increasingly vocal about his opposition towards the rapper's various antics. Azealia Banks laid into the controversial Yiannopoulos, calling him names and making bold assertions about his personal life. It's when the focus shifted to Kanye West, though, that the rest of Twitter locked in.

Azealia Banks Claims Ye Threw A Chair At His Wife

Azealia Banks claimed that the former Ye employee had implicit knowledge of the domestic abuse going on behind closed doors. "Tell the world about how Kanye is Beating up Bianca Censori," she wrote. "And how he threw a chair at northwest the other day big mouth." Banks didn't provide context, as she was too busy throwing out other accusations, but this bold claim definitely stood out. Kanye West has never been formally accused of domestic abuse, but he has been attacked for perceived "emotional abuse" towards Censori in the past. Yahoo! News ran an entire article on the public backlash to Censori's appearances in public, and how the rapper treats her like a "piece of meat."

As was previously stated, though, Azealia Banks is not a reliable source. She also has criticized Kanye West for years. She dubbed the rapper a "fat smelly loser" when he was beefing with Nicki Minaj in 2023. Banks also roasted West's album Donda on Instagram Live in 2021. "Two f*cking years," she noted. "To drop this redundant sh*t? Gosh. Is this a Kanye West record or what?" It's unlikely there will be a follow up on Banks or West's part regarding the allegations, but they are admittedly alarming.