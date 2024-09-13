Azealia Banks Encourages Taylor Swift To Sue Elon Musk Over Creepy Tweet

Azealia Banks is disgusted.

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift took to Instagram to endorse Kamala Harris for President of the United States. She penned a lengthy message about Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, explaining how she feels as though their values align with hers. "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," she wrote. "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

Swift's post prompted a response from Elon Musk, who took the opportunity to shoot his shot. “Fine, Taylor, you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life," he said. For obvious reasons, most social media users found his Tweet extremely creepy, including Azealia Banks.

Azealia Banks Is Disgusted By Elon Musk's Taylor Swift Tweet

"F*cking disgusting. Why would Taylor want his raggedy dick anywhere near her," she replied earlier today. "The f*cking Caucasity. Syphilis spreading erik the red type sh*t." In a subsequent Tweet, Banks suggested that Swift take legal action against Musk over the bizarre message. "Nah this is actual sexual harassment. Taylor should flex on his a** and sue him for loads of cash n level up to be the most undefeatable richest woman in the history of music. Take his f*cking money taylorrrrrrr!!!!" she wrote.

"Put his a** in a hole sis. Lmao the pop girlies would all be so crumb. I love this," Banks added. "Lmao the heart attack kanye will have when she is ULTRA -UNREACHABLE levels of WEALTHY of his daddy elons back bwahahahaha. CUCK THEM ALL SIS." What do you think of Azealia Banks' response to Elon Musk's bizarre Tweet about Taylor Swift? Do you agree that the pop icon should sue? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.