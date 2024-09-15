Bianca Censori Proudly Films Kanye West & His Kids' Performance In China

LACMA Director's Conversation With Steve McQueen, Kanye West, And Michael Govan About "All Day/I Feel Like That"
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 24: Kayne West attends LACMA Director's Conversation With Steve McQueen, Kanye West, And Michael Govan About "All Day/I Feel Like That" presented by NeueHouse in association with UTA Fine Arts at LACMA on July 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
Bianca's been a proud stepmom for many of these performances.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign recently held their VULTURES listening session in China on Sunday (September 15), which was a pretty magnanimous affair. He even previewed a new song for fans, which heartened its admirers who felt disappointed by VULTURES 2. Of course, it wouldn't be a Ye show these days if his kids didn't go up to perform with him. North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm all accompanied him onstage at Hainan's Wuyuan River Sports Stadium to perform "Everybody," one of the numerous cuts from this album series that still hasn't seen the official light of day. Bianca Censori was there to film the whole thing from the stands. You can check that out by clicking the "Via" link down below.

However, things allegedly haven't all been great when it comes to this family dynamic. Azealia Banks recently accused Kanye West's associate Milo Yiannopoulos of hiding Ye's alleged abuse of Bianca Censori. "Tell the world about how Kanye is Beating up Bianca Censori and how he threw a chair at northwest the other day big mouth," she tweeted while responding to the Chicago artist's former employee. "Tell the story of you and Elon making racist jokes about Kanye as if the two of you don't both look like f***in hog cheese."

Kanye West & His Kids At His China Concert

This is just the latest of Kanye West's many controversies and accusations over the past few years, ones that have been impossible to escape. Still, it looks like he will continue to drop new music and develop his career while we wait on what other wild statement he will make. For example, Playboi Carti recently teased some more collabs between the two on the Atlanta rage star's upcoming album. Perhaps this and the other song preview will hint toward the next sound to tackle.

As such, we're still in the balancing act of Kanye West's controversial career and behavior. In fact, it's lasted much longer than some folks give it credit for. Between suspended Candace Owens interviews and these Bianca Censori accusations, there's a lot to unpack and scrutinize. But much of it remains alleged, so we'll see how these situations develop. After all, this is always a winding and complicated road to cover.

