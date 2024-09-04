Kanye West Reportedly Inspired To Make New Album After Korea Show

Ye is cooking something up.

Kanye West is at a musical low point. The man many deem the greatest musical artist of the 21st century has struggled mightily with his latest albums. The quality has been lacking, and the focus that defined his earlier output has all but disappeared. Even the most staunch defenders of VULTURES 1 and VULTURES 2 would have to agree. Kanye West has reportedly turned over a new musical leaf, however. The rapper was reportedly inspired by his recent performance in South Korea, and has decided to start work on a brand new album.

The reports of a new album surfaced on September 3. The CEO for Channel Candy, the event organizers who work with Kanye West, claimed the rapper was deeply affected by how well the South Korea concert went. The rapper ran through a staggering 74 song set, and it was received rapturously by the fans who attended. A new album would seek to "channel" this positive energy. Kanye West's new album will bear the influence of Goyang Gongyeon. Channel Candy's CEO also hinted at a concert performance for the new album that would be similar to the South Korean show.

Kanye West Will Reportedly Perform In China This October

The performance will reportedly take place in Hainan, China on October 15. There are no additional details on the new album. However, it's believed that it will be separate from the VULTURES albums with Ty Dolla Sign. Fans are still waiting on the final installment of the VULTURES trilogy, but it looks as though West will be embarking on his first solo album since 2021's DONDA. These revelations are exciting, but they must also be taken with the largest grain of salt possible.