Woman Says That Kanye West "Telepathically" Told Her To Steal A Car

If you read this story, you may not hear of anything that's wilder than this. According to The Neighborhood Talk, a woman is claiming that Kanye West spoke to her telepathically to steal a car. Her name is Ricki Smith, she's 28, and she hails from Kentucky. This all went down yesterday morning in Evansville, August 30. Smith arrived near a store and when she did, she attempted to break into multiple vehicles in a parking lot across from a store. The man who owns the shop saw Smith's suspicious behavior and went over to confront her.

She was able to get into a car on her second attempt and the man attempted to get her out, but to no avail. Then, another woman, who runs the same store as the man, got involved and yanked her out. The heroic woman who got Smith removed from the vehicle pressed charges because she was on her way to take her child to daycare, and they witnessed the debacle go down. Obviously, this is a wild story on its own, but the fact that Kanye West is somehow involved with this story really takes it over the top.

Kanye West Is A God After All

As we stated, the woman said that the rapper had told her to commit this crime telepathically. Outside of the rest of the story, this was even more of a reason for police to take Smith into custody. However, it's worth noting that she was traveling to Evansville from Louisville when her car broke down due to it being in a crash. That means that Smith hitchhiked all the way to Evansville. It's possible that Smith sustained some sort of injury that led her to claim these things about Kanye. She's currently at Vanderburgh County Jail awaiting her charges, according to The Express Tribune.