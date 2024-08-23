Kanye West Dedicates A Track To Drake At "VULTURES" Listening Event And Fans Are Very Confused

Considering the lyrical content of this "Graduation" cut and the other person that Kanye West dedicated it to, fans are split.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's recent VULTURES listening party in Korea on Thursday night (August 22) was more bizarre than most, and that's saying something. Moreover, the reason why people raised their eyebrows at this particular event has to do with the former artist's mention of one of his former friends turned current rivals. "This one's for Drake, this one's for Ian Connor," Ye told the crowd when "I Wonder" started to play. Considering the track's lyrical content and the questionable backgrounds of these figures, some fans took this as a diss about them being unable to find their dreams or a legitimate shoutout.

Either way, fans expressed confusion over this on social media, and aren't really stepping in to defend neither Drake nor Ian Connor. Well, for Drizzy, a lot of fans think that Kanye West is just using his name for clout or once again walking back his previously negative stance on him. This year, that stance manifested into a "Like That" remix amid the Toronto rapper's many beefs and plenty of disparaging comments down the line. Perhaps the sheer defeat he faced at the hands of Kendrick Lamar made Ye more sympathetic to his plight.

Kanye West Dedicates "I Wonder" To Drake & Ian Connor

Jokes aside, some recent new footage of both Kanye West and Drake paints this picture in a more complicated fashion. Ye spoke to Candace Owens in a resurfaced 2022 interview about the 6ix God. "Drake is the best rapper ever by the numbers. Jay-Z is the greatest rapper ever by the inspiration," he remarked. It's funny that all these three artists collaborated on a song five years after Aubrey pretty much provoked Ye and Hov's Watch The Throne album in a competitive fashion.

Meanwhile, as part of his 100 GIGS footage release, Drake showed off the process behind creating the hook for Kanye West's "Yikes." As such, it's a bizarre time to view the relationship between these two titans of the music industry. Fans have as much access to their collaborative highs as they do to their pettily personal lows. We'll see whether Ye explains this dedication, and whether they will ever reconcile.