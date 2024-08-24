Kanye West Takes North Toy Shopping In South Korea

Kanye West brought his family out to South Korea.

Kanye West brought his daughter, North, out toy shopping in South Korea after he traveled to the country for his Vultures 2 album listening party on Friday night. In pictures obtained by TMZ, Ye rocked a white hoodie while picking out different toys with his "Talking / Once Again" collaborator. It's unclear whether it was happening simultaneously, but paparazzi also snapped Bianca Censori out with West's other children as well.

As for the Vultures 2 listening party, West performed dozens of his most popular hits from throughout his career. In addition to his new collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign, he performed "All Falls Down," "Diamonds From Sierra Leone," "Jesus Walks, "Through the Wire," "Hey Mama, "Heard ‘Em Say," "Touch the Sky," "Gold Digger," "Runaway," "Blood on the Leaves," "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1," and many more songs.

Additionally, while performing "24," West strangely gave Joe Budden a shout-out. “Jooeeee Budden! God’s not finished,” he sang. Budden responded to the moment while mimicking his singing on social media afterward. “Them Korean n***as was like, ‘what the f**k are you talking about," he remarked. Budden wasn't the only celebrity Ye dedicated a song to. For his Graduation classic, “I Wonder,” he brought up Drake and Ian Connor. “This one for Drake. This one for Ian Connor,” he said. Ye dropped Vultures 2 back on August 3. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. He and Ty plan on releasing the third album in the trilogy later this year.

