Kanye West Shows Off The Colossal Set List For His Show In South Korea

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign popped out to perform on August 22.

On Thursday, August 22, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign took a short trip to South Korea for one of their "Vultures Listening Experiences". The latter announced it on his Instagram about a month prior to the release of VULTURES 2, the second it's what's sadly turning out to be an extremely mediocre trilogy. Even with that, West fans across the globe are going to make sure that they keep his and the record's status afloat. As for now, this was the only chance to support them, as the Taiwan show scheduled for tomorrow was axed.

As per usual, Kanye West was causing a stir online, as he dedicated his Graduation hit "I Wonder" to Drake. Obviously, given their relationship is always in flux, and it currently being in an ugly state, fans were unsure on his motives. Some see it as a diss, as well, though. "This one's for Drake, this one's for Ian Connor," Ye shouted to the crowd.

Kanye West Giving His South Korean Fans A Show Is An Understatement

However, this wasn't the only thing causing some sort of reaction. According to Uproxx, Kanye West posted to his recently reactivated Instagram account to share the behemoth of a set list that he put on. 54 songs were performed that night and it was basically a catalog wide affair. It featured some of his biggest hits of the past and present such as "Devil In A New Dress", "Run This Town", "Hurricane", among others. Of course, there were tons of tracks from both VULTURES tapes as well. "GOD’S NOT FINISHED", he captioned the post. With that, it sounds like he's got more shows in the works, so stay tuned.