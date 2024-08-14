Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures 2" Suffers Steep Sales Fall Off In Week 2

"Vultures 2" is sliding down the charts.

In addition to falling sales, Vultures 2 has also been battling brutal reviews from critics. On Metacritic, the album is maintaining a score of just 40, positioning it as one of the worst hip-hop albums of the decade. A primary concern of reviewers was West releasing the project in an unfinished state. He's since made several adjustments that fans have been appreciating. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign on HotNewHipHop.

Despite only debuting at No. 2, Ty Dolla Sign mistakenly remarked that the project topped the Billboard 200 chart during a recent concert. “Number one motherf*cking album, man,” he told the crowd before performing the track, "Promotion." In actuality, Taylor Swift beat out the duo with her latest project, The Tortured Poets Department . It was that album's 14th week atop the chart.

In response to the news, fans have been sharing plenty of jokes on social media. "Give us drakes 3 track ep sale numbers," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another joked: "Now Kanye is competing with Latto." One former fan wrote: "I never imagined Kanye would ever be selling this poorly. As a huge Kanye fan, I don't even listen to him anymore. The last album I listened to was Jesus Is King."

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's new album, Vultures 2, is looking at a major drop-off in its second week on the Billboard 200 chart. After debuting at number two and moving 107,000 album-equivalent units, DJ Akademiks reports that the project is only on pace to sell 31,000 units this time around.

