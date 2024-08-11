Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures 2" First Week Sales Are In

Ye & Ty have exceeded expectations.

Last weekend, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign finally unleashed their eagerly anticipated collaborative album, Vultures 2. The album was released by surprise and arrived following plenty of delays. It's since earned mixed reactions from listeners. While many are impressed, others feel as though it left a lot to be desired, and wasn't necessarily worth the wait.

On Wednesday, Chart Data reported that the album was on track to move 68K units in its first week. While that's certainly no small feat, the number is fairly low for Ye. In fact, it would mark only the second time he's released an album that didn't top the Billboard 200. It was expected to debut at No. 2 instead, just behind Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department.

Vultures 2 Sells 107K Album-Equivalent Units Its First Week

Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 the at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Now, the first week sales are officially in, and they've exceeded expectations. According to HipHop-N-More, Vultures 2 has moved 107k album-equivalent units in its first week, with 60k coming from pure sales. Of course, this number is still pretty low compared to the first-week sales figures of albums like Jesus Is King or Donda. It looks like Ye might have bigger things to worry about these days, however.