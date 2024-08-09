Kanye West Puts Atlantic Records On Blast Over Alleged “Vultures” Threats

MIAMI FL - MARCH 3: Kanye West is seen leaving his hotel on March 3, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
"This is what 'they' do to independent artists," Ye claims.

Last weekend, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign finally unveiled their new album Vultures 2, but the release was anything but typical. For one, it arrived by surprise following multiple delays. Amid complaints about its quality, Ye also promised to deliver updated versions of songs in real time. He also dropped several exclusive bonus tracks in the past couple of days. They boast features from the likes of Kid Cudi, Kodak Black, and more.

Now, the Chicago-born artist has taken to his Instagram Story to put Atlantic Records on blast. In a screenshot, someone lets Ye know that Atlantic Group chairman Julie Greenwald "just got fired." They added that Greenwald said, "The new head is not going to give [them] a grace period to handle Atlantic's compensation." Finally, he warned Ye that "if [they] don't handle immediately," meaning paying Atlantic 40% of all revenue from Vultures 1 and Vultures 2, they'll be taken down.

Ye On Julie Greenwald's Atlantic Exit

Kanye West Puts Atlantic Records On Blast Over Alleged “Vultures” Threats

"This is what 'they' do to independent artists," Ye wrote alongside the screenshot. "Who's the new head of Atlantic?" His posts come shortly after Greenwald revealed that she'll be stepping down from her position in September, and staying on board to assist incoming CEO Elliot Grainge until January. Ye's collaborator, Ty Dolla Sign, is currently signed to Atlantic. This could explain why they're looking for a cut of Vultures 1 and Vultures 2.

Ye just returned to Instagram earlier this week after months away. Fans were curious what kind of things they'd be hearing from him now that he's back. Clearly, he didn't hesitate before using the platform to call out Atlantic. What do you think of Kanye West accusing Atlantic Records of threatening to take down Vultures 1 and Vultures 2 unless they receive 40% of all revenue from both albums? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

