Kanye West Reveals How Nike Inspired Him At Yeezy

BY Ben Atkinson 461 Views
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
US rapper and producer Kanye West arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
The sneaker world is buzzing over Ye’s latest post.

Kanye West is back in the sneaker conversation, this time teasing a Yeezy design that seems to take inspiration from a classic Nike silhouette. In a recent Instagram post, Ye showcased an all-gold sneaker with a sleek, seamless upper and a small black Swoosh near the ankle. The design quickly sparked comparisons to the Nike Air Flightposite, a futuristic basketball shoe from the late '90s. Fans were quick to debate the look, with some praising its bold aesthetic and others questioning its appeal. Despite his long-standing feud with Nike, Kanye has never been shy about acknowledging past sneaker influences.

His early Nike Air Yeezy releases remain some of the most sought-after sneakers in history, and elements of Nike’s Foamposite and Flightposite lines have clearly shaped his design language. Now, even as he continues to push Yeezy forward under his own vision, echoes of Nike’s past work still appear in his creations. The timing of this reveal is also notable. Kanye has been making headlines recently for his controversial social media rants and business fallout with Shopify. The e-commerce platform cut ties with him after he attempted to sell Yeezy merchandise featuring a Sw*stika, leading to another wave of backlash. Ye responded by celebrating the split and claiming it gave him more freedom to operate on his own terms.

Kanye West's Nike Inspiration
Screenshot 2025-02-18 at 9.56.51 AM
Image via @ye (Instagram)

Whether this new sneaker post is an intentional distraction or simply a passion project, it’s clear that Kanye still wants to make waves in the sneaker world. This latest design raises questions about what’s next for Yeezy. Adidas officially severed ties with Kanye in 2022, leaving the future of his footwear empire uncertain. While he continues to tease new concepts, there’s little indication of when or where these sneakers will actually release.

The gold Flightposite-inspired model might be a one-off sample, or it could hint at a broader return to production. One thing is certain—Kanye West remains one of the most polarizing figures in both music and fashion. Even without a major brand backing him, his influence on sneaker culture refuses to fade.

