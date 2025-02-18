Kanye West Doubles Down On Swastika Shirt Amidst Twitter Return

Kanye West performs with the Sunday Service Choir at the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. West and his 100-member choir performed along with West's pastor, Adam Tyson. Calvin Mattheis / USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The rapper isn't slowing down.

Kanye West had the social media meltdown of all meltdowns. The legendary rapper put all his previous controversies to shame with a Twitter thread that offended just about everybody. He went on for so long, in fact, that he complimented and criticized the same people. Kanye West went silent following this very polarizing outburst. Now, however, he's back. The rapper decided to return to Twitter and not only make light of his recent business decisions, but double down on them.

Kanye West deactivated his social media shortly after announcing plans to produce Yeezy shirts with a Swastika on them. The decision led some to believe the rapper came to his senses and stepped away for a bit. Well, the self-imposed hiatus did not last. West got back on Twitter and criticized businesses for not wanting to partner on his Swastika shirt. "No one seems to wanna produce me wittle t-shirt," West wrote with a laughing emoji. The rapper then defaulted to his usual, all caps bragadociousness. "I AM THE BAG," he wrote in a separate tweet. He then claimed his social media rant was "Jew proof" in yet another bizarre string of posts.

Why Did Kanye West Deactivate His Twitter?

Kanye West was forced to take down the Swastika shirts on his Yeezy website. Shopify issued a written statement explaining that the design violated its rules. "All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform," the statement asserted. "This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them from Shopify." The decision seemed to coincide with West's decision to shut down his social media platforms. At least, according to the rapper's former spokesperson, Milo Yiannopoulos.

"Ye is an intergenerational artist and icon who continues to redefine the limits of creativity and free expression," Yiannopoulos announced. "He has deactivated his X account for the time being." West's shutdown did not last, obviously. It did, however, appear to cause marital issues. Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are rumored to be on the verge of a divorce. Various outlets claimed that West's Swastika scandal was the last straw for Censori. A divorce has yet to be formally announced.

