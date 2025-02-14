Kanye West Stubbornly Brings Back The Yeezy Store Following Shopify's Recent Takedown

Kanye West has revived his Yeezy.com website, making his latest move just days after Shopify shut down his online store. The homepage now features graffiti-style text reading “Yeezy stores coming soon,” with the letters “I” and “N” shaped in a way that resembles a controversial symbol. West, already at the center of widespread backlash over antisemitic remarks, made headlines during Super Bowl LIX when he aired a self-filmed 30-second ad directing viewers to Yeezy.com. At the time, the site offered various unbranded clothing items, but attention quickly turned to a $20 white T-shirt featuring a black hate symbol. The iPhone-shot ad sparked immediate outrage, prompting Shopify to disable the store and block further sales.

Despite the backlash, West has resurfaced with his rebranded website, showing no signs of retreat. The controversy is yet another chapter in his long history of inflammatory statements. Before the Super Bowl, he used social media to praise Adolf Hitler, openly declaring admiration for the Nazi leader and calling himself a Nazi. His rhetoric has led to widespread condemnation, with brands continuing to sever ties.

Yeezy Coming Back

The latest Yeezy website update hints at West’s plan to open physical stores, an idea he first explored in 2016 under a partnership with Adidas. That collaboration collapsed in October 2022 when the sportswear giant cut ties following his antisemitic tirades. West has yet to address Shopify’s decision to pull his store, but his actions suggest he is moving forward with or without the support of mainstream platforms.