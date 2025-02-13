Kim Kardashian Appears To Recall Kanye West’s Personality Changing During Marriage

Kim Kardashian is opening up about the struggles she faced before her divorce.

It's not often that Kim Kardashian opens up about the struggles she faced throughout her marriage to Kanye West. In a new episode of The Kardashians, however, she appeared to reveal what she went through amid their relationship. During a heart to heart with her sister Khloe, she explained how difficult it was to see someone she loved go through major changes. She said these changes made her unable to live with the new version of them. While she didn't call out Ye by name, it's speculated that he's who she was referring to.

“That’s the hardest part. I’ve been there. When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it," she explained. “It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end. When you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Relationship
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills, California, USA. 09/02/2020. Photo credit: Karwai Tang

Kardashian decided to call it quits in early 2022, filing a petition to be considered legally single. She alleged that Ye was "creating emotional distress” by spreading "misinformation" about their private matters. She previously discussed his bipolar disorder diagnosis after he shared some confusing late-night tweets in 2020.

“Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions," she said in part at the time. As for Ye, he's currently under fire for the wildly offensive Twitter rant he went on over the weekend. In a series of bizarre tweets, he praised Adolf Hitler, demanded that Diddy be released from prison, and much more.

