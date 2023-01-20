They collaborated over a decade ago on tracks that never were released, but these days, Azealia Banks can’t stand Kanye West. The rapper hasn’t minced words when speaking about the mogul, especially about his marriage to Kim Kardashian. West’s antics have irked millions, especially as he revealed his admiration of Adolf Hitler and spewed anti-Semitic comments.

Banks recently sat down with The Guardian and mentioned the Donda hitmaker, and she didn’t hold back. “I feel like Kanye has made it, so garbage to be an entertainer with any opinion,” said the singer. “If anybody was ever praying for Azealia Banks to finally shut the f*ck up, Kanye has provided the platform.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Azealia Banks performs during the Noise Pop Music & Arts festival at The Warfield on February 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Banks revisited West’s 2020 presidential campaign trail when he held a rally and ranted about abortions. He cried as he spoke about considering an abortion while Kardashian was pregnant with North West.

“You’re a f*cking idiot for basically sacrificing the mental health of your daughter,” said Banks. “Just because you can’t get attention from Kim Kardashian, you turn it on your f*cking daughter. Kanye, you’re an abusive asshole and you’re a p*ssy for picking on that little-ass girl.”

“You are the last person we need to hear from about Black fatherhood and the Black family unit.”

She also claimed that around the time when West and Kardashian first began dating, Ye spoke ill of the reality star.

“It gave me a little bit of glee, because you’re young, and you’re dumb, and you don’t get it yet. When you’re getting all this messaging from hip-hop that you are exactly the type of Black woman that it doesn’t want, and then you meet someone that you like, because the music is so good, and he’s like: ‘I hate this white b*tch’ – you’re like: ‘Yesss!’”

“As time goes on, it’s like: ‘Wait, you hated my Black ass, too! You hate all women!’”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage)

“Kanye, did you know that the Bible was the very book used to enslave your dumb ass? Have you ever read the Bible? I’m sure you haven’t,” Banks added before referencing West’s remarks on Nazis.

“‘Oh, Hitler was a good guy’ – do you think Hitler liked negroes? It’s way past shock culture and just into stupidity. You deserve to reap what you sow. In the future, when you’re walking down Times Square and you see Kanye West drinking flat Sprite out of a McDonald’s cup out of the garbage can, you can bring it all back to this moment.”

Whew. Do you think she went too hard on Ye?

