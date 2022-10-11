Kanye West has been trending more than usual lately. From proudly wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt to accusing Adidas of stealing his design, the father of four has kept social media entertained.

Another viral moment of his had to do with him talking about Lizzo’s weight. The songstress always finds herself defending herself against critics, which was no different.

While doing an interview with Tucker Carson Tonight, Ye talked about the singer’s health. “When Lizzo loses ten pounds and announces it, the bots… hey attack her because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy.”

He added, “Let’s put aside that it’s fashion and Vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own. It’s actually clinically unhealthy,, and for people to promote that, it’s demonic.”

Annoyed by his comments, Lizzo seemingly addressed them during a show in Toronto, Canada. “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in their motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason… I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business.”

Thousands of fans and supporters came to Lizzo’s defense– one of them being Azealia Banks. The 31-year-old has always been vocal about her opinion on different topics. Whether she’s clowning artists for their musical abilities or threatening people with physical violence, Banks has no problem saying what she wants.

She took Lizzo’s side by saying, “[Kanye] can’t be trying to lollipop off the 4 year old discussion about Lizzo’s health and weight when he has an entire McDonald’s commercial.”