Kanye West Fans Demand Answers Over Missing Yeezy Orders

Kanye West has promised that Yeezy stores are "coming soon", but many fans aren’t focused on that. Instead, they are flooding the Yeezy Instagram page with complaints about missing orders. After his controversial Super Bowl LIX ad, West relaunched his website with a simple message in scribbled handwriting, teasing the physical store launch. However, the comment section tells a different story. Many customers claim they never received their purchases from Yeezy’s now no longer in use online store, which was shut down by Shopify.

The backlash comes after West’s latest stunt: selling a $20 white T-shirt featuring a sw*stika. The controversial item was the only thing available on Yeezy.com before Shopify cut ties. Reports suggest West sold over 100,000 shirts, but now customers are frustrated, demanding refunds or shipping updates. Many who bought the shirt were already aware of the controversy but still supported the brand. Now, they feel scammed, adding another layer of criticism to West’s latest move

Is Kanye West A Nazi?

This controversy follows West’s history of antisemitic remarks, which have cost him major brand partnerships. Before the Super Bowl, he openly praised Adolf Hitler, doubling down on his offensive rhetoric. His actions have left him isolated in the fashion industry, with Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga cutting ties. Despite the backlash, he continues pushing his Yeezy business forward. His latest move, shifting from e-commerce to physical retail, suggests he’s looking for a fresh start.