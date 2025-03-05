Adidas Clears Out Yeezy Inventory As Kanye West Eyes Next Move

Adidas has officially sold off its remaining Yeezy inventory, marking the end of its partnership with Kanye West.

It is the end of an era for Adidas and Yeezy. The brand has officially cleared out its remaining Yeezy inventory, closing a chapter that began with Kanye West’s controversial fallout. Adidas chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer confirmed that the company has no Yeezy sneakers left in its warehouses. "There is not one Yeezy shoe left," he stated during a recent earnings report. This announcement marks the conclusion of Adidas' long and complex attempt to offload its stock while distancing itself from West’s actions.

The company had been selling through the remaining inventory for nearly two years. Following the split, Adidas initially struggled with how to handle billions of dollars worth of Yeezy products. Eventually, they decided to release the shoes in batches, with partial proceeds going to charity. This strategy allowed them to move units while maintaining a degree of corporate responsibility. Despite this, the brand still faced criticism from some consumers who felt Adidas was profiting off West’s name without fully severing ties. Now, with every pair sold, Adidas is eager to move forward.

Is Yeezy Still Alive?

Meanwhile, Kanye West continues to navigate the fashion world on his own. Since losing partnerships with Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga, he has pushed forward with Yeezy as an independent brand. However, recent controversies have made that difficult. His Super Bowl ad directed traffic to a website selling a shirt featuring a sw*stika, drawing backlash and further isolating him from major platforms. Shopify shut down his e-commerce store, forcing him to pivot to a new business model. Despite everything, he remains committed to keeping Yeezy alive.

While Adidas is done with Yeezy, West is not finished with his sneaker ambitions. He has teased the launch of physical Yeezy stores, but the reality of that happening remains unclear. Many fans are still demanding refunds or missing orders from his short-lived online relaunch. With no official retail partners and limited resources, his next steps are uncertain. One thing is for sure—Yeezy continues to make headlines, whether through Adidas' final sales or West’s latest business moves.

