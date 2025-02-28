Kanye West Wears Swastika T-Shirt Around Los Angeles Following Bizarre Twitter Rant

February 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Paul McCartney Kanye West and Rihanna perform "FouFiveSeconds" (cq) at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Kanye West was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing a t-shirt with a big swastika on it.

Kanye West's behavior has been so bizarre in recent weeks that his latest disturbing decision doesn't seem all that shocking. Earlier this month, he went on a wildly offensive rant on X. He praised Adolf Hitler, claimed to be racist, demanded Diddy's release from prison, and much more. For obvious reasons, he received a great deal of backlash for all of this. Regardless, he's doubling down.

Recently, the Yeezy founder was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing a t-shirt with a swastika on it. It looks like it could be the one he was trying to sell on his website before Shopify pulled his store down. The shirt was also the only item listed on the site during the Super Bowl, when a commercial for the brand aired. Apparently, Ye's has this vision for a while. “It was always a dream of mine to walk around with a Swastika T on," he tweeted this morning.

Kanye West's Twitter Rant

The Chicago rapper's outing in his swastika t-shirt comes shortly after he went off on a tirade about the symbol on X. "N***AS RAP ABOUT HOW MANY PEOPLE THEY KILLED BUT THEY SCARED TO WEAR A SWASTIKA T SHIRT CAUSE THEY LABELS AND MANAGERS AND STREAMING SERVICES AND TOURING COMPANIES MOB UP TO STOP N***AS MONEY," he wrote. "NOBODY BETTER NEVER SAY S**T TO ME ABOUT MY T SHIRT. WHITE PEOPLE WHO ARE AGAINST THE SWASTIKA DON'T WANT TO HAVE A CONVO ABOUT BLACK ABORTION." It also comes after he announced that he's looking for help with new swastika chain.

“For all jewelers I’m looking for swastika chain designs. Please submit to swastachain@yeezy.com,” he tweeted yesterday (February 28). Reactions to the offensive fashion statement are as one would expect, as most are sick of Ye's antics. "Doing it for attention per usual," one X user writes in XXL's replies. "Take yo a** back in the house bruh," someone else says.

