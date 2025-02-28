Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant Lauren Pisciotta Reportedly “In Hiding” Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Last June, Kanye West's former assistant Lauren Pisciotta slapped him with a lawsuit for alleged sexual harassment and wrongful termination. In October, she amended the suit to include several new details. She accused him of sending her graphic text messages, masturbating during phone calls, drugging her, and more. Earlier this month, the Yeezy founder denied these allegations in a series of X posts. His team also told Rolling Stone that Pisciotta's claims are "baseless," and revealed plans to countersue.

During a recent interview with Mediaite, her lawyer Arick Fudali discussed the fallout of the lawsuit, revealing that it's taken a major toll on his client. "Lauren has really suffered since filing the lawsuit both based on what she experienced, what she alleges she experienced, but also the backlash she has experienced publicly from both Mr. West and his fans,” he explained. “Certainly Mr. West did a lot more on X, and social media than criticize my client. He’s mocked my client.”

Kanye West's Ex-Assistant's Lawsuit

"She is so afraid of what might happen based on the backlash from Mr. West putting her name out there, mocking her, the reaction from the Mr. West fans," he continued. "It’s very scary and it’s a very daunting thing for people to come and step forward and make allegations against someone like Mr. West." A court date for the trial has yet to be announced.

Fudali reiterated his claims in a statement to The FADER, making it clear that he stands by his client completely. "I am proud to represent and fight for Ms. Pisciotta in her lawsuit against Mr. West," he told the outlet. "While Mr. West publicly mocks my client, denigrates the Me Too movement, and spews anti-Semitic hate on social media, Ms. Pisciotta remains in hiding from Mr. West and his supporters, patiently awaiting her day in court and her chance to achieve justice."