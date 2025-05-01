Kanye West Gifts Drake Affiliate Top5 A Swastika Chain During Bizarre Livestream

BY Caroline Fisher 1045 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Top5 Swastika Chain Hip Hop News
February 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Paul McCartney Kanye West and Rihanna perform "FouFiveSeconds" (cq) at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West has fiercely defended his decision to wear swastika t-shirts, chains, and more in recent months.

Kanye West has displayed no shortage of bizarre behavior in recent months, and his latest stream was no exception. During the stream, for example, he provided fellow rapper Top5 with an unusual gift. This, of course, was a swastika chain that he draped around the Toronto performer's neck.

In a clip shared by Akademiks TV on X, Top5 is seen flaunting the chain for the camera, looking grateful. Ye has been all about swastikas for a while now. He even dropped t-shirts featuring the offensive symbol on his website earlier this year. The t-shirts were the only item on his website when a commercial for it aired during the Super Bowl, and eventually, Shopify pulled it down.

Ye was later spotted roaming around Los Angeles wearing one of the t-shirts. In a spirited X rant posted shortly after, he defended his decision to do so, suggesting there are worse things he could be doing.

Read More: Kanye West's Former Manager Refuses To Back Down In Legal Dispute Over His Producers

Kanye West Donda 2

"N***AS RAP ABOUT HOW MANY PEOPLE THEY KILLED BUT THEY SCARED TO WEAR A SWASTIKA T SHIRT CAUSE THEY LABELS AND MANAGERS AND STREAMING SERVICES AND TOURING COMPANIES MOB UP TO STOP N***AS MONEY," he wrote. "NOBODY BETTER NEVER SAY S**T TO ME ABOUT MY T SHIRT. WHITE PEOPLE WHO ARE AGAINST THE SWASTIKA DON'T WANT TO HAVE A CONVO ABOUT BLACK ABORTION." 

Ye's latest stream with Top5 comes just a couple of days after his album Donda 2 hit streaming services. This didn't go over well, as he immediately took to X to reveal that he's in the midst of a dispute with multiple producers who allege they weren't paid for their work on the album.

He posted a text from his former manager Free Maiden, in which he reminded him of this. "Free Maiden tried to charge me 3 million dollars for these beats from people I showed how to make beats to now he going to take down Donda 2. Managers," Ye captioned it.

Read More: Kanye West Targets Kendrick Lamar During Passionate Rant With Drake Affiliate Top5

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Wears Swastika Shirt Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Wears Swastika T-Shirt Around Los Angeles Following Bizarre Twitter Rant 2.0K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.5K
Kanye West Producers Donda 2 Drama Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Admits He Wants To Reconcile With Producers Amid “Donda 2” Drama 6.8K
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25 Music Kanye West Confirms "Donda 2" Was Taken Down Because Producers Are Now Coming After Him 9.1K