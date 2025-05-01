Kanye West has displayed no shortage of bizarre behavior in recent months, and his latest stream was no exception. During the stream, for example, he provided fellow rapper Top5 with an unusual gift. This, of course, was a swastika chain that he draped around the Toronto performer's neck.

In a clip shared by Akademiks TV on X, Top5 is seen flaunting the chain for the camera, looking grateful. Ye has been all about swastikas for a while now. He even dropped t-shirts featuring the offensive symbol on his website earlier this year. The t-shirts were the only item on his website when a commercial for it aired during the Super Bowl, and eventually, Shopify pulled it down.

Ye was later spotted roaming around Los Angeles wearing one of the t-shirts. In a spirited X rant posted shortly after, he defended his decision to do so, suggesting there are worse things he could be doing.

"N***AS RAP ABOUT HOW MANY PEOPLE THEY KILLED BUT THEY SCARED TO WEAR A SWASTIKA T SHIRT CAUSE THEY LABELS AND MANAGERS AND STREAMING SERVICES AND TOURING COMPANIES MOB UP TO STOP N***AS MONEY," he wrote. "NOBODY BETTER NEVER SAY S**T TO ME ABOUT MY T SHIRT. WHITE PEOPLE WHO ARE AGAINST THE SWASTIKA DON'T WANT TO HAVE A CONVO ABOUT BLACK ABORTION."

Ye's latest stream with Top5 comes just a couple of days after his album Donda 2 hit streaming services. This didn't go over well, as he immediately took to X to reveal that he's in the midst of a dispute with multiple producers who allege they weren't paid for their work on the album.

He posted a text from his former manager Free Maiden, in which he reminded him of this. "Free Maiden tried to charge me 3 million dollars for these beats from people I showed how to make beats to now he going to take down Donda 2. Managers," Ye captioned it.