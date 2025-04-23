Kanye West’s Choir Auditions Bring Noise And Swastikas To Los Angeles Neighborhood

Kanye West is certainly no stranger to stirring up backlash with his wild and offensive tweets. Now, however, it looks like the Chicago rapper's controversial behavior has spilled out onto the streets of Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Ye's been holding auditions in L.A.'s Larchmont neighborhood after posting an "urgent" advertisement earlier this month looking for "AFRICAN AMERICAN MALES" to be in his "hooligan choir." The flyers note that prospects can't be fat, must be "COMFORTABLE WEARING SWASTIKAS," and more. The auditions are being held at a warehouse in the area near an elementary school, and neighbors aren't exactly thrilled.

Reportedly, Ye's songs like "Carnival" and "Black Skinhead" are being blasted daily, so loudly that it's making the walls of houses nearby reverberate. Law enforcement tells the outlet that the Los Angeles Police have received almost a dozen noise or disturbance calls related to the warehouse "where Kanye West is doing business for an upcoming event" in the past 60 days.

Noise isn't the only thing neighbors are complaining about, however. Swastikas have also reportedly been drawn on the side of the warehouse. Again, it sits in clear view of an elementary school.

Police received two calls about that, and an investigation was launched. Reportedly, authorities are looking into the other complaints.