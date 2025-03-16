Kanye West Says All His Friends Are Nazis In Now-Deleted New Song "World War 3"

Kanye West began promoting antisemitic messages in 2022 with rants and trivial information on social media.

Kanye West has escalated his pattern of antisemitic rhetoric with the release of a new song featuring inflammatory lyrics. In World War 3, which he shared on X on March 15, he raps, “Rocking swastikas ’cause all my n-ggas Nazis.” The track, laden with disturbing references, further cements his descent into open bigotry. West initially posted a one-minute snippet before deleting it, only to later upload the full version. The song aligns with his recent statements, including his claim that his “new sound” is “antisemitic.” Other lyrics reinforce his stance: “They’re telling me that I’m a bully / I’m antisemitic, fully” and “Reading Mein Kampf, two chapters before I go to sleep.” The references leave little room for ambiguity about his intentions.

Beyond its hateful rhetoric, the track also touches on personal anecdotes. He raps about a visit to the dentist—“Went to the dentist and got me some nitrous / Went to the dentist and put in some diamonds”—and revisits his infamous Grammy protest: “They just don’t understand me / I’m the n-gga that’s gonna urinate on Grammys.” These self-referential moments blend with his broader provocations, creating a disturbing mix of personal grievances and extremist ideology.

Kanye West "World War 3"

West’s recent defense of his embrace of Nazi imagery has been equally troubling. In a series of erratic posts on X, he attempted to justify his stance by making an absurd comparison to bisexuality. “IF A BISEXUAL CAN F* BOTH MEN AND WOMEN WHY CANT I BE A NAZI THAT LOVED JEWS,” he wrote. He followed with another statement, claiming, “I WANT TO MAKE IT VERY HARD FOR PEOPLE TO GET MONEY WITH ME OR OFF OF ME THATS ONE OF THE THINGS I LOVE ABOUT THE SWASTIKA ITS THAT ALL VULTURES GET THE F* AWAY FROM ME SIGN.”

His recent public appearances have reinforced this disturbing transformation. He has been seen wearing a swastika T-shirt, teased the idea of a chain featuring the symbol, and suggested that his upcoming album, Bully, will have an “antisemitic sound.” He even declared that he would wear a swastika T-shirt while performing at next year’s Super Bowl, though such a scenario is beyond improbable given his increasingly extreme behavior. Despite widespread backlash, West has continued to justify his use of Nazi symbolism, suggesting it has been a long time in the making. His latest actions mark a new low in a career once defined by artistic innovation but now overshadowed by hatred and alienation.

