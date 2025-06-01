Kanye West Accuses Shopify Of Allegedly Owing Him $4 Million

Kanye West is alleging that Shopify owes him $4 million after the company took down his Yeezy merchandise store, earlier this year. "Shopify is currently holding 4 million dollars of mine," West wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday afternoon. He didn't provide any further details on the situation.

In the replies to West's post, fans made plenty of jokes about allegedly not receiving orders of his merch. "Why, because of the people complaining they've been waiting 5+ months for their orders? Or some other reason?" one user wrote. Another added: "I ordered 2 pairs of shoes from your website months ago. So, you're holding $50 dollars of mine."

Shopify and West's feud began shortly after the rapper's Super Bowl commercial aired and he began selling Swastika t-shirts on the site. "All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify," the company said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch at the time.

West snapped on the company while streaming with Sneako afterward. "F*ck Shopify. Everybody at Shopify, F*ck you. F*ck Shopify. F*ck your whole company. Die, burn," West said. He also shared a lengthy statement ranting about Jewish people and claimed to have still made $40 million the next day. "The idea of being Jew-proof is I said all these politically incorrect things, and nobody was able to stop me, extort me, or threaten me to change anything," West said at the time. "... And I made 40 million the next day between my different businesses."

Kanye West "Hallelujah" Song

Kanye West's controversial antics have continued in the months since the initial Shopify drama. Most recently, he put out a new song “Hallelujah,” which switches up his previous track, “Heil Hilter.” On the track, he rants about not getting to see his kids with Kim Kardashian, as well as free speech and more.