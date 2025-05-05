Kanye West Explodes On Shopify During Yet Another Epic Tirade

Kanye West went off on Shopify while streaming with Sneako over the weekend. His rant came after the company banned his Yeezy merchandise store from its platform, earlier this year.

"F*ck Shopify. Everybody at Shopify, F*ck you. F*ck Shopify. F*ck your whole company. Die, burn," West said, before the others in the room began laughing.

Shopify banned the Yeezy store after West capitalized on his Super Bowl commercial by selling Swastika t-shirts on the site. "All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify," the company said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch at the time.

It isn't the first time West has addressed that move. In a broad response on X (formerly Twitter), he used the opportunity to rant about Jewish people. "The idea of being Jew-proof is I said all these politically incorrect things, and nobody was able to stop me, extort me, or threaten me to change anything," West said at the time.

He continued: "And I made 40 million the next day between my different businesses. There’s a lot of Jewish people I know and love and still work with. The point I made and showed is that I am not under Jewish control anymore. In war, you take a couple losses. I lost one of my favorite Yeezy designers, named Simon. He tailored the Grammy dress. This was a major loss. We lost Malcolm, who was our lead stylist and shopper and also found Simon. Maybe one day they will understand why I had to do what I did, and one day they will forgive my method."

Kanye West Sneako Livestream

The feud with Shopify is far from the only drama Kanye West has been roped up in during recent days. Elsewhere during his stream with Sneako, Ye previewed a new song named after the late fashion designer, Virgil Abloh.

On the track, West sings about Abloh letting him down and claimed to be responsible for his success. Before his death, Abloh served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection.