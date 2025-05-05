Kanye West Previews Disrespectful New Song Named After Virgil Abloh

BY Cole Blake 402 Views
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 28: Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)
It looks like Kanye West's disrespectful attitude towards Virgil Abloh will be featured on his next album, "Cuck,"

Kanye West previewed a new song named after the later fashion designer, Virgil Abloh, while livestreaming with Sneako over the weekend. "Virgil let me down," he croons on the track, which is expected to release on his next album, Cuck.

"I did everything I could to put you on," Ye goes on to rap, describing Abloh as his protégé. It's far from the first time he's brought up his relationship with Abloh in recent days. While streaming, last week, he remarked at one point: “I gotta use the bathroom… where’s Virgil’s grave?”

During an interview with DJ Akademiks, West also joked about being "evil" when asked about his criticism of Abloh. Afterward, he further wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Imagine a n***a steal your dream and is given your crown because he ain’t wear a red hat and then the culture you built mad at you speaking up on it. My own friends that knew how bad it hurt me came tryna check me for speaking up. I hate when n****s try to tell me what the f*ck I can say."

Abloh died in 2021, at the age of 41, after a battle with a rare form of cancer. Before his death, he served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection.

Kanye West's "Cuck" Album

The Virgil Abloh song isn't the first track off of Cuck that Kanye West has already shared. He also dropped a single titled "Cousins," on which he admitted to having had an incestuous relationship with his cousin when he was growing up.

When West first shared the song on social media, he wrote: "This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore."

He added: “Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d*ck till I was 14.”

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
