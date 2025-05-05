Kanye West previewed a new song named after the later fashion designer, Virgil Abloh, while livestreaming with Sneako over the weekend. "Virgil let me down," he croons on the track, which is expected to release on his next album, Cuck.

"I did everything I could to put you on," Ye goes on to rap, describing Abloh as his protégé. It's far from the first time he's brought up his relationship with Abloh in recent days. While streaming, last week, he remarked at one point: “I gotta use the bathroom… where’s Virgil’s grave?”

During an interview with DJ Akademiks, West also joked about being "evil" when asked about his criticism of Abloh. Afterward, he further wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Imagine a n***a steal your dream and is given your crown because he ain’t wear a red hat and then the culture you built mad at you speaking up on it. My own friends that knew how bad it hurt me came tryna check me for speaking up. I hate when n****s try to tell me what the f*ck I can say."

Abloh died in 2021, at the age of 41, after a battle with a rare form of cancer. Before his death, he served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection.

Kanye West's "Cuck" Album

The Virgil Abloh song isn't the first track off of Cuck that Kanye West has already shared. He also dropped a single titled "Cousins," on which he admitted to having had an incestuous relationship with his cousin when he was growing up.

When West first shared the song on social media, he wrote: "This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore."

He added: “Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d*ck till I was 14.”