Kanye West joked about peeing on Virgil Abloh's grave while streaming with Sneako, earlier this week. In a clip circulating on social media, the controversial rapper remarks: “I gotta use the bathroom… where’s Virgil’s grave?” It comes as West has been making countless criticisms of the late fashion designer in recent months.

Fans online have been complaining about West's antics in response to the video. "I wonder if he says this for shock value or genuinely feels that way," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "He’s obsessed with that man… Why are you mentioning him all the time?"

West previously explained his disrespectful attitude towards Abloh by describing himself as "evil" during an interview with DJ Akademiks. After he further wrote on X: "Imagine a n***a steal your dream and is given your crown because he ain’t wear a red hat and then the culture you built mad at you speaking up on it. My own friends that knew how bad it hurt me came tryna check me for speaking up. I hate when n*s try to tell me what the f*ck I can say."

Abloh died in 2021, at the age of 41, after a battle with a rare form of cancer. Before his death, he served as artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection. He famously also served as the creative director at Kanye West's Donda company.

Kanye West's "Donda 2"

In other news, Kanye West made headlines, earlier this week, for releasing his 2022 album, Donda 2, on streaming services for the first time. The move did not go smoothly as several producers reached out to him, alleging that he never paid them for their work. "Free Maiden tried to charge me 3 million dollars for these beats from people I showed how to make beats to. Now he going to take down Donda 2," West revealed in a post on X.