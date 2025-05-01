Kanye West Makes Disgusting Jokes About Desecrating Virgil Abloh's Grave

BY Cole Blake 1384 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Louis Vuitton: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2019
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 21: Kanye West and Virgil Abloh after the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Kanye West has been criticizing his late former collaborator in controversial posts on social media for a number of months.

Kanye West joked about peeing on Virgil Abloh's grave while streaming with Sneako, earlier this week. In a clip circulating on social media, the controversial rapper remarks: “I gotta use the bathroom… where’s Virgil’s grave?” It comes as West has been making countless criticisms of the late fashion designer in recent months.

Fans online have been complaining about West's antics in response to the video. "I wonder if he says this for shock value or genuinely feels that way," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "He’s obsessed with that man… Why are you mentioning him all the time?"

West previously explained his disrespectful attitude towards Abloh by describing himself as "evil" during an interview with DJ Akademiks. After he further wrote on X: "Imagine a n***a steal your dream and is given your crown because he ain’t wear a red hat and then the culture you built mad at you speaking up on it. My own friends that knew how bad it hurt me came tryna check me for speaking up. I hate when n*s try to tell me what the f*ck I can say."

Abloh died in 2021, at the age of 41, after a battle with a rare form of cancer. Before his death, he served as artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection. He famously also served as the creative director at Kanye West's Donda company.

Read More: Kanye West's Former Manager Refuses To Back Down In Legal Dispute Over His Producers

Kanye West's "Donda 2"

In other news, Kanye West made headlines, earlier this week, for releasing his 2022 album, Donda 2, on streaming services for the first time. The move did not go smoothly as several producers reached out to him, alleging that he never paid them for their work. "Free Maiden tried to charge me 3 million dollars for these beats from people I showed how to make beats to. Now he going to take down Donda 2," West revealed in a post on X.

As of Thursday morning, Donda 2 appears to still be available on streaming platforms. Following that project, West is planning to put out his next album, Cuck. He's already confirmed that he's working with Dave Blunts on the entirety of the project.

Read More: Kanye West Plans To Flood The Market With New Music Every Month But Fans Aren't Buying It

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Louis Vuitton: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 Music Kanye West Claps Back At Fans For Defending Virgil Abloh 1.8K
Louis Vuitton: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 Music Kanye West Calls Out Virgil Abloh While Speaking On Artists Stealing From Him 961
Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside Music Kanye West Snaps On J. Cole For Making Music For Virgins 3.3K
Kenzo : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023 Music Kanye West Is Supposedly Dropping A New "WW3" Album Today 22.0K