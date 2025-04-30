Kanye West Confirms "Donda 2" Was Taken Down Because Producers Are Now Coming After Him

Kanye West says that Donda 2 is going to be taken down from streaming services after he finally released the project by surprise, yesterday. Until then, the 2022 album had only been available through the Stem Player.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday morning, West explained that some of the producers on the project claim he never paid then for their work. "Free Maiden tried to charge me 3 million dollars for these beats from people I showed how to make beats to now he going to take down Donda 2. Managers," he wrote with a shrugging emoji.

With the post, he shared a text message from someone who writes that their lawyers are working on getting the album taken down as soon as possible. "We did not & do not consent to the usage of any of our work for Donda 2 or any Ye project!" they wote.

Kanye West explained his decision to release Donda 2 on streaming services while live with Twitch streamer N3on. In clip of their discussion circulating on social media, West said that he's completely independent. "This is 100% independent. We in our own studios, our own producers," he said. From there, he explained that being independent allows him to release music much more frequently. He plans to drop an album every month or so going forward.

"Donda 2" Tracklist

Donda 2 originally dropped back in February 2022. The version that released on Wednesday featured collaborations with XXXTENTACION, Don Toliver, Migos, Jack Harlow, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Future and more.

In addition to Donda 2, Kanye West is still working on his next studio album, Cuck. He recently shocked fans with the second single from the project, "Cousins," on which he admits to having had an incestuous relationship with his cousin when they were growing up.

For the rest of the project, West will be working with Dave Blunts. He recently confirmed that the rapper wrote the entirety of Cuck. “We would talk for hours. Then he’d write three songs in a day," he wrote on X.