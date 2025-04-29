Kanye West Rallies The Troops To Get "Donda 2" Released On Streaming As Quickly As Possible

Kanye West is currently in one of his heightened emotional states right now. We know this because he has been extremely active on social media. Moreover, he has gone after those who used to be his friends. Overall, it has been sad to witness.

While he is currently working on a new album called "cuck," it would appear as though he has another project on his mind right now. That album just so happens to be Donda 2.

Of course, Donda 2 was originally released in 2022 on the now-defunct Stem Player. This was a unique way of releasing an album. However, this niche product made it so that only a select number of people ever heard the album.

Now, it would appear as though Ye is having some sort of change of heart as it pertains to the album. In a new post from DJ Akademiks, Ye could be seen surrounded by collaborators where they are working on mixes for Donda 2. In Kanye's estimation, the album will be out in just a couple of hours.

Kanye West Donda 2 Original Release

Quite frankly, it seems very unlikely that this is actually going to happen. We have no idea if Donda 2 will be released even beyond this two-hour window. It could just be a case of Kanye West saying things just to say them.

However, what we do know is that this is a bad look for anyone who got the Stem Player thinking they had something exclusive. Quite frankly, it is probably hard to find anyone who is super invested in Donda 2 anyway.

It came at a weird time in Ye's career and there were never any snippets or songs that really commanded much attention. One has to wonder what the reactions will be once the album does come out.