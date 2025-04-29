Kanye West Claims Saint West Dissed Tyler, The Creator To His Face

This is all part of Ye's latest social media crashout, which has primarily happened over on X. The platform is pretty uncensored these days which makes it perfect for West to reach a lot of people while also saying whatever he wants, whenever he wants.

One artist he seems to also be putting his crosshairs on is none other than Tyler, the Creator. He has been making fun of Tyler's music for weeks. Of course, Tyler was a huge fan of Ye and is very clearly inspired by him. Needless to say, we cannot imagine how upset Tyler must feel by his idol speaking down on him so frequently.

Recently, Kanye West twisted the knife in the wound by claiming that at the most recent Kardashian Christmas Party, Saint West went up to Tyler the Creator and told him directly that Ye is a better artist.

Are Kanye West & Tyler, The Creator Beefing?

Whether or not this story is true cannot be confirmed. However, it does beg the question: Why is Ye doing all of this? Did Tyler do something to upset him? Why go after someone who is so inspired by you?

Recently, Ye has been particularly cruel to those who have worked with him in the past. Carti, Travis, Kendrick Lamar, and Tyler have all gotten sucked into the vortex. Is it jealousy? It's hard to say. But it has been odd to see Ye go down this path.

One has to wonder what is next for him. Sure, he wants to drop a new album, but will it actually come out? Are people going to care? These are questions that are hard to fathom given the artist involved.