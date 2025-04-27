Kanye West Proclaims His Love For Young Thug After Thugger Claimed To Be A Drake Fan

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 628 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Attend Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 25: Rapper Young Thug attends the game between Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Kanye West has shared mixed reactions on the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake that included rapping about it on "Like That" remix.

Kanye West continues to instigate the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef with a tweet that showed love to Young Thug, who spoke on the beef in a recent interview.

Ye sent waves across social media once again with a brief but loaded message. In a recent post, he simply wrote, "Love Thug," sparking immediate speculation among fans and industry watchers alike.

The tweet appeared to be a public show of support for Young Thug, who remains entangled in a high-profile legal battle stemming from a sweeping RICO indictment in Atlanta. Since his 2022 arrest, Young Thug’s situation has become one of the most closely watched legal sagas in hip-hop. Many artists have expressed solidarity with the Atlanta rapper, but Kanye’s statement carried particular weight given his history of speaking out during controversial moments.

By tweeting "Love Thug," West reinforced his long-standing admiration for Young Thug’s artistry and resilience. Young Thug has often cited Kanye as a creative influence, and the two have collaborated musically and maintained a public mutual respect. Kanye has previously called Young Thug "a genius," praising his boundary-pushing style and fearless approach to hip-hop.

More: Young Thug Sees Solid Streaming Debut For Future-Assisted "Money On Money"

Kanye West & Young Thug

The simplicity of the message — just two words — left plenty of room for interpretation. Some saw it as a gesture of moral support during Thug’s ongoing trial. Others viewed it as a broader endorsement of Thug’s impact on modern rap music, even as legal troubles threaten to overshadow his career. In a culture where public figures often remain silent on controversial issues, Kanye’s decision to post even a minimal statement felt deliberate and pointed.

Context matters, too. Kanye’s tweet arrived amid increasing conversations about the criminal justice system’s treatment of Black artists and the blurred line between art and evidence.

Lyrics from Young Thug’s songs have been cited by prosecutors, raising serious debates about freedom of expression and racial bias in courtroom proceedings. In this climate, Kanye’s public support becomes more than just a friendly nod — it resonates as a stance against what many perceive as systemic injustices.

At the same time, Kanye’s tweet also played into his larger social media strategy: saying less but meaning more. "Love Thug" managed to reignite discussions about loyalty, influence, and the precarious realities many artists face when their art collides with the law.

Though brief, Kanye West’s words carried a message far larger than the tweet itself. In two words, he honored an artist who, like himself, refused to be boxed in — even under the heaviest of pressures.

More: Young Thug Comes Back Like He Never Left On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.5K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1.6K
"Dutch" Atlanta Premiere Music Young Thug & Gunna Timeline: YSL Records, RICO Case & Beef 2.7K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 597