Young Thug Comes Back Like He Never Left On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

Welcome back to our Fire Emoji playlist, which has a brief but nonetheless impactful collection of new releases to talk about this week. In possibly 2025's biggest comeback moment, Young Thug is leading the way this time around with his new Future collab, the brash and boisterous "Money On Money."

This is Thugger's first release as a main artist following his exit from prison and the YSL RICO case. He already had some features this year, plus previous singles and collaborations while he was behind bars. Don't miss the 2023 album BUSINESS IS BUSINESS either.

In any case, it's great to hear Thug again over grand trap drums, shrill organ synths, and eerie swirling pads. The flow is a bit slow and sluggish when compared to previous material, but it's nonetheless exciting. Of course, Pluto does his thing as well.

What's more is that this is presumably the lead single for Young Thug's upcoming album, UY SCUTI. We're sure that record will boast even more cuts worthy of a Fire Emoji slot. But the question is what this new era will represent artistically.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Elsewhere on Fire Emoji, we also wanted to shout out Megan Thee Stallion for her ferocious performance on her new single, "Whenever." It's a rework of the 2004 song "It's Whatever" by Ms. Cherry, and takes the sample in a modern trap direction with dynamic flows and confident bars.

Like usual on a Tina Snow release, the Houston femcee is unquestionably the best part of her music. That may sound ridiculously obvious, but many artists get by on consistent beats rather than full effort into their performances. That's not a problem for Megan.

Finally, we wanted to highlight The Good The Bad The Dollar Menu on Fire Emoji, the solid new mixtape from TDE signee Ray Vaughn. There are 11 killer cuts on here for you to enjoy, and we'd recommend "KLOWN dance" with Jay Rock as a triumphant, energetic, and bouncy entry point.

There's a lot of heavy subject matter, vivid narration, and passionate introspection on here, so you'll walk away from these bangers with plenty of food for thought. With this in mind, we can't wait to hear what a full studio album sounds like and bump this mixtape in the process.