Megan Thee Stallion Called Out By Houston Rapper For Allegedly Stealing Her Song

Houston femcee Ivy K's complaints are specifically about the brand new Megan Thee Stallion single, "Whenever."

Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to allegations concerning copyright infringement in her music. She's dodged these accusations before, and now she has a new one to address.

They come from Ivy K, a fellow Houston femcee who claims Meg stole her 2024 song "It's Whateva" for her brand new single "Whenever." Ivy went on Instagram Live and alleged Megan's team reached out to her about a month ago and went through with their "remix" without Ivy's approval or knowledge.

In the Instagram clip below from The Neighborhood Talk, you can hear both songs for yourself. They sonically sound very distinct in many areas, with the main similarity being the hook. "B***h it’s whatever / H*e, it’s whatever" is Ivy K's track, whereas "It’s whenever, b***h / It’s whatever, h*e" is Megan Thee Stallion's. Some fans in the comments section under the post below pointed out how Khia's 2008 track "It's Whatever" predates both tracks.

As such, many people called this an original sample or interpolation that both Houston artists referenced, whether purposely or otherwise. Also, these are popular sayings delivered in different tempos and flows, so the connection seems flimsy. However, all of that could change if Ivy K provides proof of Megan's team reaching out. At the end of the day, this is sadly not an uncommon practice in the music industry, even when it's clean play.

When Is Megan Thee Stallion's Next Album Dropping?

Nevertheless, Megan Thee Stallion is building new album hype these days, albeit with no release date or official announcement. In fact, she recently revealed a dream collaborator of hers for her next project.

"I see Doechii, b***h, I love Doechii," Tina Snow expressed in a social media clip. "I do want to do a song with Doechii. That is on my album wishlist. But I really have no song right now. I feel like Doechii is the kind of person that you’d have to be in the studio to make a song with. I would like to hear a beat that she would like to rap over. Also, challenging myself to rap over beats I would not normally rap over, without losing myself."

As Megan Thee Stallion's legal battles diminish, she seems more than ready to show off her consistency and skill. We'll see whether Ivy K offers anything else to try to change that perception.

