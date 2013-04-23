stealing music
- MusicNLE Choppa Sued By Atlanta Rapper Over "Make Em Say:" ReportThe artist known as Kilo Ali is accusing the rapper of borrowing his "flow and pitch" on his track "Make Em Say"By Madusa S.
- MusicTory Lanez Allegedly Steals Song & Video Concept From Seattle Rapper MacntajThe video and music for Tory's latest single "Boink Boink" have striking similarities to a smaller Seattle rapper and fans have noticed. By Madusa S.
- MusicQueen Naija Claps Back At Pastor Who Accuses Her Of Biting His TrackThe good Lawd blessed them with the same melodies.By Zaynab
- MusicThe Weeknd & Daft Punk Sued For Reported "Starboy" PlagiarismIs this an instance of clout chasing or does she deserve her $5 million?By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Speaks On People Stealing His Bars & Offers Update On His BookLil Kodak is cracking down the law on anyone stealing his sound.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Khaled & Kodak Black Dragged Into Lawsuit Involving French MontanaMoroccan producer Yo Asel alleges French Montana stole the beat for "Lockjaw."By Alex Zidel
- MusicMiley Cyrus Slapped With $300 Million Lawsuit For Copyright InfringementMiley Cyrus isn't done yet receiving flack for "We Can't Stop."By Devin Ch
- MusicQuincy Jones Says He Dated Ivanka Trump & Claims Michael Jackson Stole SongsQuincy Jones speaks candidly about his experiences in the music industry. By Aron A.
- SongsWill.i.am Admits To Stealing Beat On "#willpower" AlbumWill.i.am admits to stealing a beat from House producers, claiming he thought the licensing issues had already been ironed out for the track.By Rose Lilah