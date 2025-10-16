Yung Miami Goes Off On Tyla For Allegedly Stealing Her Song

BY Zachary Horvath 167 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
yung miami
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 22: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) Yung Miami attends Mariah The Scientist "Hearts Sold Separately" Album Release at Copper Cove on August 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Tyla performs during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park's Great Lawn on September 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Yung Miami had fans talking after tweeting out that someone "ran off with [her] song" earlier today, but now we know the alleged culprit.

It seems we may have a new beef brewing and it's a pretty surprising one, to say the least. It's between Florida femcee Yung Miami of City Girls fame, and Afropop star Tyla. It's over a song that the former has been teasing for quite some time now that still hasn't released.

It doesn't have an official title, but it seems folks are riding with "Chanel" based on this snippet here. It's a bombastic trap banger about the luxury clothing and apparel brand and it sounds like a fun song. On it, Miami chants, "Take me to Chanel."

However, it appears that Tyla decided to jump on the idea, which is how Miami views this whole situation. Alongside that snippet is one from the South African superstar. It's drastically different in tone and style, taking on her Afrobeats and amapiano soundscape.

On the chorus of her future single, the "Water" singer says, "Put me in Chanel."

This infuriated Yung Miami on X, with Pop Base collecting all of her incensed tweets about the alleged song stealing.

It started with her indirectly calling out someone. "This girl really ran off with my song and ion know how to feel about it mind you I played this song for this girl."

Read More: Mobb Deep’s Havoc On Prodigy, "The Infamous" & "Infinite"

Yung Miami Tyla Beef

She continued, "Like…. B*tch I’m confused! Take me to Chanel > put me in Chanel." However, fans were still confused as to who she was accusing. Eventually, a fan broke the news. "PSA - It is Tyla! She has a new song called Chanel. The chorus is "Put me in Chanel, Put me in Chanel."

Miami confirmed this to be true. "Let’s talk about it!!!!!" she responded. Some folks are dragging her for taking too long to drop the single. However, the rapper doesn't want to hear any parts of it. "Don’t matter it’s my mf song!!!"

Additionally, users on the platform believe that the songs are too different for Miami to be this upset. "There’s nothing to talk about Miami. She says "put me: and you say "take me." Even the beat or tempo are different."

It'll be interesting to see how this all plays out and if Tyla will have any response to her claim that she played it for her.

Read More: Ray J’s Long Road Through Chaos: Untangling His Scandals

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
The 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty - Arrivals Streetwear Yung Miami Makes Diddy Buy Her Bags On Bags Of Chanel In Instagram Skit 6.1K
tyla TYLA ep Mixtapes Tyla Teases A Threesome Of Tracks From Her Upcoming Debut "TYLA" 1.8K
YungMiamiJTGloRillaDrama Music Yung Miami Is "Tired" Of The Drama In Her Life Lately 2.0K
2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty Music Yung Miami Offers Bold Advice On Moving In With Men: "Don't Do It" 1264
Comments 0