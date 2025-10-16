Yung Miami Goes Off On Tyla For Allegedly Stealing Her Song

It seems we may have a new beef brewing and it's a pretty surprising one, to say the least. It's between Florida femcee Yung Miami of City Girls fame, and Afropop star Tyla. It's over a song that the former has been teasing for quite some time now that still hasn't released.

It doesn't have an official title, but it seems folks are riding with "Chanel" based on this snippet here. It's a bombastic trap banger about the luxury clothing and apparel brand and it sounds like a fun song. On it, Miami chants, "Take me to Chanel."

However, it appears that Tyla decided to jump on the idea, which is how Miami views this whole situation. Alongside that snippet is one from the South African superstar. It's drastically different in tone and style, taking on her Afrobeats and amapiano soundscape.

On the chorus of her future single, the "Water" singer says, "Put me in Chanel."

This infuriated Yung Miami on X, with Pop Base collecting all of her incensed tweets about the alleged song stealing.

It started with her indirectly calling out someone. "This girl really ran off with my song and ion know how to feel about it mind you I played this song for this girl."

Yung Miami Tyla Beef

She continued, "Like…. B*tch I’m confused! Take me to Chanel > put me in Chanel." However, fans were still confused as to who she was accusing. Eventually, a fan broke the news. "PSA - It is Tyla! She has a new song called Chanel. The chorus is "Put me in Chanel, Put me in Chanel."

Miami confirmed this to be true. "Let’s talk about it!!!!!" she responded. Some folks are dragging her for taking too long to drop the single. However, the rapper doesn't want to hear any parts of it. "Don’t matter it’s my mf song!!!"

Additionally, users on the platform believe that the songs are too different for Miami to be this upset. "There’s nothing to talk about Miami. She says "put me: and you say "take me." Even the beat or tempo are different."